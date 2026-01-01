Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 14.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43327 <br/>Lot #: 908 <br/>Reserve Price: $9,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Honda Cr v

203,270 KM

Details Description

$9,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Cr v

Watch This Vehicle
14404138.821811997?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25741

2014 Honda Cr v

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14404138.821811997?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=25741
  2. 14404138
  3. 14404138
  4. 14404138
  5. 14404138
  6. 14404138
  7. 14404138
  8. 14404138
  9. 14404138
  10. 14404138
  11. 14404138
  12. 14404138
  13. 14404138
  14. 14404138
  15. 14404138
  16. 14404138
  17. 14404138
  18. 14404138
  19. 14404138
  20. 14404138
  21. 14404138
  22. 14404138
  23. 14404138
  24. 14404138
  25. 14404138
  26. 14404138
  27. 14404138
  28. 14404138
  29. 14404138
  30. 14404138
  31. 14404138
  32. 14404138
  33. 14404138
Contact Seller

$9,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
203,270KM
VIN 2HKRMUH58EH120397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43327
  • Mileage 203,270 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 14.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43327
Lot #: 908
Reserve Price: $9,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 90,730 KM $17,000 + GST
Used 2022 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 106,894 KM $18,000 + GST
Used 2023 KELLO-BILT 500 2432B for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 KELLO-BILT 500 2432B 0 $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Honda Cr v