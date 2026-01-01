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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday May 20.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34396 <br/>Lot #: 869 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 Dodge Journey

227,562 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ GST
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle
14109997

2012 Dodge Journey

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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$2,950

+ GST

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Used
227,562KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB6CT311279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34396
  • Mileage 227,562 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday May 20.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34396
Lot #: 869
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2012 Dodge Journey for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Dodge Journey 227,562 KM $2,950 + GST

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$2,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 Dodge Journey