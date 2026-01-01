$2,950+ GST
Make it Yours
2012 Dodge Journey
2012 Dodge Journey
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,950
+ GST
Actions
Used
227,562KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB6CT311279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 34396
- Mileage 227,562 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday May 20.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34396
Lot #: 869
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34396
Lot #: 869
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2012 Dodge Journey 227,562 KM $2,950 + GST
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$2,950
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2012 Dodge Journey