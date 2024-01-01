Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

142,325 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
142,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RD7LT7CS311337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE 86,849 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Trend Package for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/Trend Package 38,091 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT CVT for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT CVT 0 $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500