$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 RAM 1500
Laramie Longhorn/Limited Edition
2012 RAM 1500
Laramie Longhorn/Limited Edition
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
230,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RD7PT6CS134659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 230,458 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
2022 Jeep Compass NORTH 79,921 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT 183,573 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 67,939 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Call Dealer
1-403-241-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2012 RAM 1500