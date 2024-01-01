Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

230,458 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn/Limited Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn/Limited Edition

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
230,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RD7PT6CS134659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,458 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2022 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Jeep Compass NORTH 79,921 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT 183,573 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 67,939 KM $53,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500