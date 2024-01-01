$22,997+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Express
Certified + E-Tested
$22,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the commanding power of the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express, featuring a robust 5.7-liter HEMI® V8 engine. This legendary pickup truck delivers uncompromising performance and capability, setting the standard for raw power and refined features in its class.
The heart of the Ram 1500 Express beats with the strength of the renowned 5.7-liter HEMI® V8 engine, delivering impressive horsepower and torque for any task. Whether hauling heavy loads or navigating rugged terrain, its formidable performance ensures you're always in control.
With its bold exterior design and unmistakable presence, the Ram 1500 Express commands attention on the road. From its aggressive grille to its available sport performance hood, every detail exudes strength and confidence.
Step inside the spacious and comfortable cabin, where innovation meets comfort. With available Uconnect infotainment system and convenient storage solutions, the Ram 1500 Express keeps you connected and organized on every journey.
Safety is paramount, and the Ram 1500 Express is equipped with advanced safety features to provide peace of mind on the road. From its high-strength steel frame to its comprehensive airbag system, Dodge prioritizes your safety and security.
Whether you're tackling tough worksites or embarking on weekend adventures, the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express is your ultimate companion, ready to conquer any challenge with ease. Elevate your driving experience and unleash the power of the Ram 1500 Express today.
