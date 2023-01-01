$9,988+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SE HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH
220,156KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9704323
- Stock #: A43518
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX1DUA43518
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 220,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,...
