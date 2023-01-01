Menu
2013 Ford Escape

220,156 KM

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

2013 Ford Escape

SE HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

220,156KM
  • Listing ID: 9704323
  • Stock #: A43518
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX1DUA43518

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 220,156 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD ESCAPE SE WITH 220156 KMS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

403-291-0891

