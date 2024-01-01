2013 Honda Civic

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!</strong></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 16px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>Located at the Car Clinic Auto Sales and Services</strong></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>#130, 1122 40Ave NE T2E5T8</strong></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>403-455-1534</strong></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS</strong></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE</strong></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>STOCK#86390</strong></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 16px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!</strong></p>

2013 Honda Civic

120,650 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1712165704
  2. 1712165704
  3. 1712165670
  4. 1712165673
  5. 1712165672
  6. 1712165669
  7. 1712165672
  8. 1712165673
  9. 1712165673
  10. 1712165672
  11. 1712165673
  12. 1712165672
  13. 1712165672
  14. 1712165672
  15. 1712165673
  16. 1712165671
  17. 1712165673
  18. 1712165673
  19. 1712165673
  20. 1712165673
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E22DH015404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15404
  • Mileage 120,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!

 

Located at the Car Clinic Auto Sales and Services

#130, 1122 40Ave NE T2E5T8

403-455-1534

AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS

TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE

STOCK#86390

 

NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Clinic

Used 2011 Toyota Sienna 5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Toyota Sienna 5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD 177,150 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 148,250 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT 120,900 KM $17,500 + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic