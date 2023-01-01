2014 GMC Acadia

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 3 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10546317

10546317 Stock #: 333988

333988 VIN: 1GKKVNED6EJ333988

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 127,377 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.