Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Acadia

127,377 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Acadia

2014 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 10546317
  2. 10546317
  3. 10546317
  4. 10546317
  5. 10546317
  6. 10546317
  7. 10546317
  8. 10546317
  9. 10546317
  10. 10546317
  11. 10546317
  12. 10546317
  13. 10546317
  14. 10546317
  15. 10546317
  16. 10546317
  17. 10546317
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,377KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546317
  • Stock #: 333988
  • VIN: 1GKKVNED6EJ333988

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 127,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2019 Acura MDX Tech ...
 56,524 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 65,755 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 161,242 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory