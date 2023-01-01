Menu
2015 GMC Acadia

85,152 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE2/BLUE TOOTH/CAR STARTER/BACK UP CAMERA

2015 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE2/BLUE TOOTH/CAR STARTER/BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

85,152KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10547115
  • Stock #: BB7177
  • VIN: 1GKKVPKD6FJ137177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB7177
  • Mileage 85,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 GMC ACADIA SLT1 AWD 7 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rear view camera Remote Car Starter Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Rear power lift gate Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd. player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

