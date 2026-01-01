$19,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2015 Subaru Forester
i Touring w/Tech Pkg
2015 Subaru Forester
i Touring w/Tech Pkg
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,900
+ GST
Actions
Used
182,084KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCNC3FH442017
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,084 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive
2015 Subaru Forester i Touring w/Tech Pkg 182,084 KM $19,900 + GST
2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg 152,362 KM $19,900 + GST
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Pkg 179,369 KM $19,900 + GST
Email Fagan Family Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
Call Dealer
403-437-XXXX(click to show)
$19,900
+ GST>
Fagan Family Automotive
403-437-6026
2015 Subaru Forester