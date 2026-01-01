Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Forester

152,362 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14523916

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

  1. 1785444754257
  2. 1785444753842
  3. 1785444751358
  4. 1785444751767
  5. 1785444756317
  6. 1785444752201
  7. 1785444754686
  8. 1785444750943
  9. 1785444748905
  10. 1785444748521
  11. 1785444749302
  12. 1785444749708
  13. 1785444750108
  14. 1785444750517
  15. 1785444752641
  16. 1785444753039
  17. 1785444753444
  18. 1785444755125
  19. 1785444755524
  20. 1785444755907
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
152,362KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJEMC6HH498193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,362 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive

Used 2015 Subaru Forester i Touring w/Tech Pkg for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Subaru Forester i Touring w/Tech Pkg 182,084 KM $19,900 + GST
Used 2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg 152,362 KM $19,900 + GST
Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Pkg for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Pkg 179,369 KM $19,900 + GST

Email Fagan Family Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-437-XXXX

(click to show)

403-437-6026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ GST>

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2017 Subaru Forester