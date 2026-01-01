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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 33300 <br/>Lot #: 897 <br/>Reserve Price: $9,200 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 BMW 320

113,189 KM

Details Description

$9,200

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 BMW 320

XI

Watch This Vehicle
14022312

2016 BMW 320

XI

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$9,200

+ GST

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Used
113,189KM
VIN WBA8A3C50GK690398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33300
  • Mileage 113,189 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33300
Lot #: 897
Reserve Price: $9,200
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$9,200

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 BMW 320