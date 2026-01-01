Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 87226 <br/>Lot #: 496 <br/>Reserve Price: $9,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * MOTOR NOISE * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Kia Sorento

123,092 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14022363

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14022363
  2. 14022363
  3. 14022363
  4. 14022363
  5. 14022363
  6. 14022363
  7. 14022363
  8. 14022363
  9. 14022363
  10. 14022363
  11. 14022363
  12. 14022363
  13. 14022363
  14. 14022363
  15. 14022363
  16. 14022363
  17. 14022363
  18. 14022363
  19. 14022363
  20. 14022363
  21. 14022363
  22. 14022363
  23. 14022363
  24. 14022363
  25. 14022363
  26. 14022363
  27. 14022363
  28. 14022363
  29. 14022363
  30. 14022363
  31. 14022363
  32. 14022363
  33. 14022363
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
123,092KM
VIN 5XYPGDA31KG601117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 87226
  • Mileage 123,092 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 87226
Lot #: 496
Reserve Price: $9,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* MOTOR NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2025 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2025 Toyota Corolla LE 8,777 KM $35,950 + GST
Used 2012 Fiat 500 Pop for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Fiat 500 Pop 182,873 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2016 BMW 7 Series ALPINA for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 BMW 7 Series ALPINA 137,490 KM $14,900 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Kia Sorento