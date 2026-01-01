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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 7.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 75375 <br/>Lot #: 342RT <br/>Reserve Price: $6,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * DIESEL * * TOW * AIR RIDE SUSPENSION ISSUES * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

207,371 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle
14379640

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE DIESEL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$6,000

+ GST

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Used
207,371KM
VIN SALWR2KFXGA631980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 75375
  • Mileage 207,371 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 7.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 75375
Lot #: 342RT
Reserve Price: $6,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* DIESEL * * TOW * AIR RIDE SUSPENSION ISSUES *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$6,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport