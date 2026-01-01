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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 7.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43035 <br/>Lot #: 881 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Toyota Prius

144,765 KM

Details Description

$1,300

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Prius

C

Watch This Vehicle
14379601

2016 Toyota Prius

C

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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$1,300

+ GST

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Used
144,765KM
VIN JTDKDTB36G1138202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43035
  • Mileage 144,765 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 7.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43035
Lot #: 881
Reserve Price: $1,300
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$1,300

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Toyota Prius