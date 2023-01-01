Menu
2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX AWD LT w/1LT WITH 114980 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

114,980 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH REMOTE START HEATED SEATS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH REMOTE START HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

114,980KM
Used
VIN 2GNFLFEK4H6248616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 114,980 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX AWD LT w/1LT WITH 114980 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front All-Season...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2017 Chevrolet Equinox