$21,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH REMOTE START HEATED SEATS
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
114,980KM
Used
VIN 2GNFLFEK4H6248616
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 114,980 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX AWD LT w/1LT WITH 114980 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front All-Season...
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Chevrolet Equinox