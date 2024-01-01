Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

124,495 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

124,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC3HG154392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

