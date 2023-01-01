$38,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln Navigator
L Select 7 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BACK CAMERA HEATED SEATS
2017 Lincoln Navigator
L Select 7 PASSENGERS NAVIGATION BACK CAMERA HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$38,988
+ taxes & licensing
132,338KM
Used
VIN 5LMJJ3JT4HEL11367
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 132,338 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR L SELECT 4WD WITH 132338 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, THIRD ROW SEAT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Sound System,Tow Hitch,Four Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Power Door Locks,Keyless Entry,Sun/Moonroof,Bucket Seats,Telematics,Tires - Front Performance,Heated Rear Seat(s),MP3 Player,Smart Device Integration,Automatic Headlights,Bluetooth Connection...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$38,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 Lincoln Navigator