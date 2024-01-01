$27,995+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper
CONVERTIBLE John Cooper Works
2017 MINI Cooper
CONVERTIBLE John Cooper Works
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # JCWCV17
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mini Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works Rare Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this hard to find 6-Speed manual MINI JCW Convertible has only 70,000 kms & comes fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including JCW UNION JACK TAIL LAMPS, Technology Package with Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close Power Top, Light Package with LED Headlights & Foglamps, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, JCW Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy wheels, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic w/Upgraded JCW Carbon Black Dinamica Sportsize Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD including Performance Control & Dynamic Damping Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, priced at $27,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCWCV17.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From BCW Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email BCW Automotive Group
BCW Automotive Group
Call Dealer
403-606-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-606-9008