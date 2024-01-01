Menu
<p>2017 Mini Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works Rare Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this hard to find 6-Speed manual MINI JCW Convertible has only 70,000 kms & comes fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including JCW UNION JACK TAIL LAMPS, Technology Package with Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close Power Top, Light Package with LED Headlights & Foglamps, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, JCW Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy wheels, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic w/Upgraded JCW Carbon Black Dinamica Sportsize Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD including Performance Control & Dynamic Damping Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, priced at $27,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCWCV17.</p>

2017 MINI Cooper

70,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper

CONVERTIBLE John Cooper Works

2017 MINI Cooper

CONVERTIBLE John Cooper Works

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
VIN WMWWH9C5XH3A78553

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JCWCV17
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2017 MINI Cooper