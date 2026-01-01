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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 7.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43028 <br/>Lot #: 703 <br/>Reserve Price: $9,450 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *POWER STEERING STIFF* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 RAM 1500

249,653 KM

Details Description

$9,450

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle
14379589

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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$9,450

+ GST

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Used
249,653KM
VIN 1C6RR7VT1HS813749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43028
  • Mileage 249,653 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 7.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43028
Lot #: 703
Reserve Price: $9,450
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*POWER STEERING STIFF*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$9,450

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2017 RAM 1500