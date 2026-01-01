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<p dir=ltr>This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 LTZ gives you that solid, confident feeling the moment you get behind the wheel, like you’re ready for work, family, and anything the day brings. It’s the kind of truck that feels dependable, comfortable, and proud to drive every time you pull up. </p><ul><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>In-house financing available (O.A.C.)</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)</p></li></ul><p dir=ltr><strong>Open 7 days:</strong> Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Location: </strong>10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Contact: </strong>403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca</p><p dir=ltr>Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included</p><p dir=ltr>AMVIC licensed dealer</p><p dir=ltr>Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

222,004 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ GST
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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

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14444437

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988

+ GST

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Used
222,004KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKSECXJG409341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GW9341
  • Mileage 222,004 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 LTZ gives you that solid, confident feeling the moment you get behind the wheel, like you’re ready for work, family, and anything the day brings. It’s the kind of truck that feels dependable, comfortable, and proud to drive every time you pull up. 

  • All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas

  • In-house financing available (O.A.C.)

  • Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals

  • Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)

  • Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage

  • Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3

Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)

Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca

Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included

AMVIC licensed dealer

Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

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403-402-XXXX

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403-402-2015

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$24,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500