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<p dir=ltr>This 2021 Honda Civic LX makes every drive feel easy, comfortable, and stress-free, like the kind of car you can count on every single day. It has that clean, modern feel that makes you proud to drive it, whether you’re heading to work, out with friends, or just enjoying the road. </p><ul><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>In-house financing available (O.A.C.)</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)</p></li></ul><p dir=ltr><strong>Open 7 days: </strong>Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Location: </strong>10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Contact:</strong> 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca</p><p dir=ltr>Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included</p><p dir=ltr>AMVIC licensed dealer</p><p dir=ltr>Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)</p><p> </p>

2021 Honda Civic

72,417 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ GST
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2021 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14444467

2021 Honda Civic

LX

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988

+ GST

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Used
72,417KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F56MH005934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RM5934
  • Mileage 72,417 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Honda Civic LX makes every drive feel easy, comfortable, and stress-free, like the kind of car you can count on every single day. It has that clean, modern feel that makes you proud to drive it, whether you’re heading to work, out with friends, or just enjoying the road. 

  • All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas

  • In-house financing available (O.A.C.)

  • Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals

  • Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)

  • Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage

  • Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3

Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)

Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca

Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included

AMVIC licensed dealer

Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

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403-402-XXXX

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403-402-2015

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$21,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2021 Honda Civic