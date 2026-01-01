$21,988+ GST
2021 Honda Civic
LX
2021 Honda Civic
LX
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
Certified
$21,988
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RM5934
- Mileage 72,417 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Honda Civic LX makes every drive feel easy, comfortable, and stress-free, like the kind of car you can count on every single day. It has that clean, modern feel that makes you proud to drive it, whether you’re heading to work, out with friends, or just enjoying the road.
All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)
Open 7 days: Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
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Email GT Motor Sports Calgary
GT Motor Sports Calgary
Calgary
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403-402-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-402-2015