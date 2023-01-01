Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,233 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 7 PASSENGERS BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 7 PASSENGERS BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

142,233KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9562138
  Stock #: 313512
  VIN: 2C4RDGEGXJR313512

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Mileage 142,233 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT WITH 142233 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DVD, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX CD, RADIO, ECON MODE, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE,BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT,Front Wheel Drive,P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

