$22,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 7 PASSENGERS BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$22,988
+ taxes & licensing
142,233KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562138
- Stock #: 313512
- VIN: 2C4RDGEGXJR313512
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 142,233 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT WITH 142233 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DVD, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX CD, RADIO, ECON MODE, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE,BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT,Front Wheel Drive,P...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7