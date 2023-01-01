Menu
2018 Ford Escape

165,154 KM

Auto House

403-263-4446

SE backup camera

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

165,154KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10051476
  • Stock #: A59316
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6JUA59316

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 165,154 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD ESCAPE SE WITH 165154 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE! 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD),Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Turbocharged,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Four Wheel Drive,Brake Assist,Power Steering,Tires - Rear Performance,Heated Mirrors,Temporary S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

