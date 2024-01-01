Menu
Look at this 2018 GMC Acadia SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18 x 7.5 (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18 x 4.5 (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (TNK26 AWD model and (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, H-rated, blackwall, and Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior Trim, Cloth Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 145,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2018 GMC Acadia SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7.5" (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (TNK26 AWD model and (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, H-rated, blackwall, and Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

