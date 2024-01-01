$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Interior Trim, Cloth Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 145,734 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2018 GMC Acadia SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7.5" (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (TNK26 AWD model and (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, H-rated, blackwall, and Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
