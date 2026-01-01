Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 46138 <br/>Lot #: 1012 <br/>Reserve Price: $22,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2018 GMC Sierra

120,301 KM

Details Description

$22,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14508037

2018 GMC Sierra

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14508037
  2. 14508037
  3. 14508037
  4. 14508037
  5. 14508037
  6. 14508037
  7. 14508037
  8. 14508037
  9. 14508037
  10. 14508037
  11. 14508037
  12. 14508037
  13. 14508037
  14. 14508037
  15. 14508037
  16. 14508037
  17. 14508037
  18. 14508037
  19. 14508037
  20. 14508037
  21. 14508037
  22. 14508037
  23. 14508037
  24. 14508037
  25. 14508037
  26. 14508037
  27. 14508037
  28. 14508037
  29. 14508037
  30. 14508037
  31. 14508037
  32. 14508037
  33. 14508037
  34. 14508037
  35. 14508037
  36. 14508037
  37. 14508037
  38. 14508037
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
120,301KM
VIN 3GTU2NEJ5JG162116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 46138
  • Mileage 120,301 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 46138
Lot #: 1012
Reserve Price: $22,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 231,989 KM $3,000 + GST
Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Hyundai Sonata GL 261,586 KM $1,800 + GST
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Elantra 199,202 KM $10,800 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2018 GMC Sierra