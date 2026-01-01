Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 22.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 45675 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $36,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2024 Dodge Durango

70,212 KM

Details Description

$36,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14508034

2024 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14508034
  2. 14508034
  3. 14508034
  4. 14508034
  5. 14508034
  6. 14508034
  7. 14508034
  8. 14508034
  9. 14508034
  10. 14508034
  11. 14508034
  12. 14508034
  13. 14508034
  14. 14508034
  15. 14508034
  16. 14508034
  17. 14508034
  18. 14508034
  19. 14508034
  20. 14508034
  21. 14508034
  22. 14508034
  23. 14508034
  24. 14508034
  25. 14508034
  26. 14508034
  27. 14508034
  28. 14508034
  29. 14508034
  30. 14508034
  31. 14508034
  32. 14508034
  33. 14508034
  34. 14508034
  35. 14508034
  36. 14508034
  37. 14508034
  38. 14508034
  39. 14508034
  40. 14508034
  41. 14508034
  42. 14508034
  43. 14508034
  44. 14508034
  45. 14508034
  46. 14508034
  47. 14508034
  48. 14508034
  49. 14508034
  50. 14508034
Contact Seller

$36,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
70,212KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG1RC193117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 45675
  • Mileage 70,212 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 22.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 45675
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $36,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 GMC Sierra SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 GMC Sierra SLT 120,301 KM $22,900 + GST
Used 2024 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Dodge Durango GT 70,212 KM $36,000 + GST
Used 2025 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Calgary, AB
2025 RAM 1500 Big Horn 9,491 KM $52,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2024 Dodge Durango