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Look at this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction, (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Double Cab model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Requires Crew cab model without (GAT) All Terrain Package, (PDT) SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package, (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.), Transfer case, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, and Tires, P265/65R18 all-season, blackwall. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

130,800 KM

Details Description Features

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+ GST
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2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
13993008

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
130,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEJ0JG439948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 130,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction, (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Double Cab model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Requires Crew cab model without (GAT) All Terrain Package, (PDT) SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package, (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.), Transfer case, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, and Tires, P265/65R18 all-season, blackwall. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2018 GMC Sierra 1500