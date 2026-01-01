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2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 130,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction, (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Double Cab model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Requires Crew cab model without (GAT) All Terrain Package, (PDT) SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package, (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.), Transfer case, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, and Tires, P265/65R18 all-season, blackwall. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
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