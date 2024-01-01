$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda Civic
Sport
2018 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SHHFK7H45JU301482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10668
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
