$18,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
126,089KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BSFNC5J3382627
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 126,089 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*Recertified Vehicle*
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Smart Device Integration,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrat...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2019 Cadillac XT5 REMOTE START LEATHER SEATS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH 93,577 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE 4x4 7 SEATER DVD SCREENS 360 CAM NAVI REMOTE START 114,398 KM $48,488 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE LUXURY TD6 DIESEL MASSAGE SEATS 3RD ROW 82,224 KM $39,488 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
Call Dealer
403-770-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2018 Subaru Outback