Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*Recertified Vehicle*</div>

2018 Subaru Outback

126,089 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 11124655
  2. 11124655
  3. 11124655
  4. 11124655
  5. 11124655
  6. 11124655
  7. 11124655
  8. 11124655
  9. 11124655
  10. 11124655
  11. 11124655
  12. 11124655
  13. 11124655
  14. 11124655
  15. 11124655
  16. 11124655
  17. 11124655
  18. 11124655
  19. 11124655
  20. 11124655
  21. 11124655
  22. 11124655
  23. 11124655
  24. 11124655
Contact Seller

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,089KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSFNC5J3382627

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 126,089 KM

Vehicle Description

*Recertified Vehicle*

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Smart Device Integration,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Cadillac XT5 REMOTE START LEATHER SEATS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Cadillac XT5 REMOTE START LEATHER SEATS BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH 93,577 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE 4x4 7 SEATER DVD SCREENS 360 CAM NAVI REMOTE START for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE 4x4 7 SEATER DVD SCREENS 360 CAM NAVI REMOTE START 114,398 KM $48,488 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE LUXURY TD6 DIESEL MASSAGE SEATS 3RD ROW for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE LUXURY TD6 DIESEL MASSAGE SEATS 3RD ROW 82,224 KM $39,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback