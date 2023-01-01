$28,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Genesis G70
2.0T Advanced BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CARPLAY/AUTO
2019 Genesis G70
2.0T Advanced BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CARPLAY/AUTO
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
106,986KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMTG24LA4KU016302
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 106,986 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 GENESIS G70 2.0T ADVANCED AWD WITH 106986 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, DRIVE MODES, AUTO BRAKE HOLD, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,ABS,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Defrost,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,Sun/Moonroof,Intermittent Wipers,Traction Control,Brake Assist,Variable Speed Inte...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2019 Subaru Outback Touring BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 125,983 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS 88,991 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 62,375 KM $26,488 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2019 Genesis G70