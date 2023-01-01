Menu
<div>2019 GENESIS G70 2.0T ADVANCED AWD WITH 106986 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, DRIVE MODES, AUTO BRAKE HOLD, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! </div>

2019 Genesis G70

106,986 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Genesis G70

2.0T Advanced BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CARPLAY/AUTO

2019 Genesis G70

2.0T Advanced BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CARPLAY/AUTO

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

106,986KM
Used
VIN KMTG24LA4KU016302

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 106,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,Power Steering,All Wheel Drive,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,ABS,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Defrost,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,Sun/Moonroof,Intermittent Wipers,Traction Control,Brake Assist,Variable Speed Inte...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 Genesis G70