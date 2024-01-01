Menu
<div>2019 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR RESERVE 4x4 NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, DVD SCREENS, SUNROOF, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTO STOP/START, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, THIRD ROW SEAT, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PARK ASSIST AND MORE!</div>

2019 Lincoln Navigator

114,398 KM

$48,488

+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln Navigator

RESERVE 4x4 7 SEATER DVD SCREENS 360 CAM NAVI REMOTE START

2019 Lincoln Navigator

RESERVE 4x4 7 SEATER DVD SCREENS 360 CAM NAVI REMOTE START

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$48,488

+ taxes & licensing

114,398KM
Used
VIN 5LMJJ2LTXKEL18547

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 114,398 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR RESERVE 4x4 NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, DVD SCREENS, SUNROOF, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, AUTO STOP/START, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, THIRD ROW SEAT, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PARK ASSIST AND MORE!

Four Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Requires Subscription,Remote Engine Start,A/C,Privacy Glass,Power Steering,Running Boards/Side Steps,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,ABS,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Fog Lamps,Intermittent Wipers,Remote Trunk R...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$48,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 Lincoln Navigator