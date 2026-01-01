$19,995+ GST
2019 MINI 3 Door
Cooper
2019 MINI 3 Door
Cooper
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$19,995
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # MSM19
- Mileage 63,975 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MINI Cooper Rare 6-Spd Manual - Come check out this low km accident free fully certified & serviced MINI that has only 63,975 Kms and comes powered by a punchy 1.5L-Bi-Turbo mated to the rare & hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Nicely equipped including the Technology Package with Navigation Professional w/Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Parking Assist Package with Reversing Camera and Rear Park Distance Control( PDC) Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Active Cruise Control w/Brake Assist, MINI Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy wheels with Brand New All-Weather Tires, Finished in the stunning Melting Silver Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving the FWD will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidentshttps://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U%2Fbut5SQecnQxniYiXvJXJK1Y%2Flp6HkA, priced at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & verifiable customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Groupis your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #MSM19.
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