2019 MINI 3 Door

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<p><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>2019 MINI Cooper Rare 6-Spd Manual - Come check out this low km accident free fully certified & serviced MINI that has only 63,975 Kms and comes powered by a punchy 1.5L-Bi-Turbo mated to the rare & hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Nicely equipped including the Technology Package with Navigation Professional w/Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Parking Assist Package with Reversing Camera and Rear Park Distance Control( PDC) Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Active Cruise Control w/Brake Assist, MINI Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy wheels with Brand New All-Weather Tires, Finished in the stunning Melting Silver Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving the FWD will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents</span></span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U%2Fbut5SQecnQxniYiXvJXJK1Y%2Flp6HkA>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U%2Fbut5SQecnQxniYiXvJXJK1Y%2Flp6HkA</a><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>, priced at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & verifiable customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at </span></span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/</span></span></a><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>and</span></span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbcwautomotivegroup.ca%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0BpruHlLGj0bASp1TtpvTWld8NYwhx8iXN7GeX8oBJAjoj1eu9MiL3Hro&data=05%7C01%7C%7C49037207e269409d393408da2abbf030%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C637869283919776206%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=bTyqHcnwT8yMEAO3lgvdGqBhWK4kHZBLbvvf7rmyXQU%3D&reserved=0><span style=color:blue;><span style=background:white;border:none windowtext 1.0pt;font-family:inherit;font-size:11.5pt;padding:0cm;>https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/</span></span></a><span style=color:#050505;><span style=background:white;font-family:Segoe UI Historic,sans-serif;font-size:11.5pt;> BCW Automotive Group</span></span><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;>is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #MSM19.<o:p></o:p></span></span></p><p></p>

2019 MINI 3 Door

63,975 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper

Watch This Vehicle
14208494

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ GST

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Used
63,975KM
VIN WMWXP5C54K2D72561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # MSM19
  • Mileage 63,975 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MINI Cooper Rare 6-Spd Manual - Come check out this low km accident free fully certified & serviced MINI that has only 63,975 Kms and comes powered by a punchy 1.5L-Bi-Turbo mated to the rare & hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Nicely equipped including the Technology Package with Navigation Professional w/Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Parking Assist Package with Reversing Camera and Rear Park Distance Control( PDC) Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Active Cruise Control w/Brake Assist, MINI Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 Cosmos Spoke Black Alloy wheels with Brand New All-Weather Tires, Finished in the stunning Melting Silver Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving the FWD will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidentshttps://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U%2Fbut5SQecnQxniYiXvJXJK1Y%2Flp6HkA, priced at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & verifiable customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Groupis your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #MSM19.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

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403-606-9008

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$19,995

+ GST>

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2019 MINI 3 Door