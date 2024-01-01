$28,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
PREFERRED w/ TURBO / PANO ROOF / AWD / LEATHER
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20600
- Mileage 94,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, heated power leather seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, parking camera, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance with Emergency Autonomous Braking and much more!!!
