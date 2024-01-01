Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, heated power leather seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, parking camera, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance with Emergency Autonomous Braking and much more!!!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

94,300 KM

Details Description Features

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

94,300KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3CAA7LH175827

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20600
  • Mileage 94,300 KM

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, heated power leather seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, parking camera, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance with Emergency Autonomous Braking and much more!!!

BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Turbocharged, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Temporary Spare Tire, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear All-Season, Rear Spoiler, Automatic H...

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe