$37,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX60
Limited Edition NAVIGATION 360 BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
2020 Infiniti QX60
Limited Edition NAVIGATION 360 BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
65,644KM
Used
VIN 5N1DL0MM4LC546322
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 65,644 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 INFINITI QX60 LIMITED EDITION AWD WITH 65644 KMS, NAVIGATION, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Liftgate,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Power Folding Mirrors,Rear Spoiler,Power Door Locks,Luggage Rack,Tow Hitch,Power Steering,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Temporary Spare Tire,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,All Wheel Drive,Tir...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2020 Infiniti QX60