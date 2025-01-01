Menu
<p data-start=73 data-end=354>Looking for a stylish, capable, and well-equipped SUV? This <strong data-start=133 data-end=169>2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited</strong> is the perfect blend of luxury and performance! With <strong data-start=223 data-end=241>only 65,793 km</strong>, this vehicle has <strong data-start=260 data-end=293>very low mileage for its year</strong> and comes with a <strong data-start=311 data-end=327>clean Carfax</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><h3 data-start=356 data-end=379><strong data-start=360 data-end=377>Key Features:</strong></h3><p data-start=380 data-end=627><strong data-start=382 data-end=435>Limited Trim – Fully Loaded with Premium Features</strong><br data-start=435 data-end=438 /><strong data-start=440 data-end=476>Powerful & Efficient Performance</strong><br data-start=476 data-end=479 /><strong data-start=481 data-end=532>Leather Interior, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel</strong><br data-start=532 data-end=535 data-is-only-node= /><strong data-start=537 data-end=577>Advanced Safety & Technology Package</strong><br data-start=577 data-end=580 /><strong data-start=582 data-end=625>Spacious, Comfortable & Adventure-Ready</strong></p><p data-start=629 data-end=753>This Grand Cherokee offers the reliability and versatility Jeep is known for, making it the perfect SUV for any lifestyle.</p><p data-start=755 data-end=847 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today to book a test drive! </p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=T92Y9GNhDlWpiQ99bMwaFe%2FajeemjJrc><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

65,793 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4 LOW KM's

12242959

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4 LOW KM's

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,793KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish, capable, and well-equipped SUV? This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is the perfect blend of luxury and performance! With only 65,793 km, this vehicle has very low mileage for its year and comes with a clean Carfax for added peace of mind.

Key Features:

Limited Trim – Fully Loaded with Premium Features
Powerful & Efficient Performance
Leather Interior, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel
Advanced Safety & Technology Package
Spacious, Comfortable & Adventure-Ready

This Grand Cherokee offers the reliability and versatility Jeep is known for, making it the perfect SUV for any lifestyle.

Contact us today to book a test drive! 

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee