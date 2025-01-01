$37,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4X4 LOW KM's
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4X4 LOW KM's
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish, capable, and well-equipped SUV? This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is the perfect blend of luxury and performance! With only 65,793 km, this vehicle has very low mileage for its year and comes with a clean Carfax for added peace of mind.Key Features:
Limited Trim – Fully Loaded with Premium Features
Powerful & Efficient Performance
Leather Interior, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel
Advanced Safety & Technology Package
Spacious, Comfortable & Adventure-Ready
This Grand Cherokee offers the reliability and versatility Jeep is known for, making it the perfect SUV for any lifestyle.
Contact us today to book a test drive!
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245