Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 BMW X5

17,000 KM

Details Description Features

$79,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X5

2021 BMW X5

M SPORT w/ HUD / 360 CAM. / PANO ROOF / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X5

M SPORT w/ HUD / 360 CAM. / PANO ROOF / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 9352483
  2. 9352483
  3. 9352483
  4. 9352483
  5. 9352483
  6. 9352483
  7. 9352483
  8. 9352483
  9. 9352483
  10. 9352483
  11. 9352483
  12. 9352483
  13. 9352483
Contact Seller

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

17,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9352483
  • Stock #: 20021
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C06M9E44049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20021
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE BMW X5 4.0i M SPORT comes fully loaded with a responsive 3.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, M SPORTS APCKAGE that adds: 21-inch M SPORT alloys / heated M Sport steering wheel, M SPORT braking system / M aerodynamics package / adaptive M SPORT suspension, comfort access, heated power leather SPORT seats w/ memory, Heads Up Display, factory remote starter, wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, keyless entry With push start ignition, 4-zone automatic climate control, adaptive LED headlights, LED fog lights, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ NAVIGATION, premium sound system, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, Blind Spot Detection and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Sun/Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Rear Defrost, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Rain ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2021 BMW X5 M SPORT ...
 17,000 KM
$79,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 28,000 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa F...
 4,900 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory