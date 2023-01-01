$28,488+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
24,872KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9749416
- Stock #: 603572
- VIN: JA4AHUAU3MU603572
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 24,872 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MITSUBISHI RVR SE WITH 24873 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Mirror(s),Power Door Locks,Rear Defrost,Temporary Spare Tire,Intermittent Wipers,Privacy Glass,Tires - Front All-Season,Aluminum Wheels,ABS,Rear Spoiler,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Automatic Headlights,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4