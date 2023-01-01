Menu
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

24,872 KM

$28,488

+ tax & licensing
$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

24,872KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9749416
  Stock #: 603572
  VIN: JA4AHUAU3MU603572

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 24,872 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MITSUBISHI RVR SE WITH 24873 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Mirror(s),Power Door Locks,Rear Defrost,Temporary Spare Tire,Intermittent Wipers,Privacy Glass,Tires - Front All-Season,Aluminum Wheels,ABS,Rear Spoiler,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,Automatic Headlights,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

