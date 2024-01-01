$39,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
N N w/ TURBOCHARGED / TOP MODEL / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Performance Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 20500
- Mileage 16,320 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCDIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Elantra N comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, 8-speed DUAL-CLUTCH AUTOMATIC transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, adjustable active exhaust, launch control, 19-inch alloy wheels, N exclusive bumpers / grill / spoiler, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated N sport bucket seats w/ leather bolsters matched with microsuede inserts, N heated steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, wireless charging pad, Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth, Forward Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, High Beam Assist and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
