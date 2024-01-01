Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCDIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Elantra N comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, 8-speed DUAL-CLUTCH AUTOMATIC transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, adjustable active exhaust, launch control, 19-inch alloy wheels, N exclusive bumpers / grill / spoiler, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated N sport bucket seats w/ leather bolsters matched with microsuede inserts, N heated steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, wireless charging pad, Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth, Forward Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, High Beam Assist and much more!!!

2022 Hyundai Elantra

16,320 KM

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

16,320KM
Used
VIN KMHLW4AK0NU007481

  • Exterior Colour Performance Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 20500
  • Mileage 16,320 KM

PERFORMANCE BLUE, BLACK W/BLUE STITCHING SUEDE/LEATHERETTE COMBINATION SEAT TRIM -inc: N light and illuminated N logo, Turbocharged, Keyless Entry, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Intermittent Wipers, Immobilizer, Front Co...

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

