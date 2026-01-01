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<p><strong>HAIL SALE</strong></p><p>The 2024 Nissan Altima Platinum AWD is the top-tier trim of the midsize sedan, featuring a 182-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, and a CVT. It includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Bose premium audio, leather seats, and ProPILOT Assist.<br>Key Features & Specifications<br>Performance & Fuel Economy: The 2.5L engine delivers 178 lb-ft of torque. It achieves fuel efficiency of 9.3 L/100km city and 6.7 L/100km highway (8.1 L/100km combined).<br>Technology: Upgrades to a 12.3-inch HD multi-touch display, built-in GPS, and a 9-speaker Bose Premium Sound System<br>Safety & Comfort: Comes fully equipped with standard Around View Monitor, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, and heated front seats.</p><p> </p><p>Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! <img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg></p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg> CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!</p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🔧 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f527.svg> Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🔍 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f50d.svg> CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📄 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4c4.svg> Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you</p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📍 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4cd.svg> Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📞 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4de.svg> Call: 403-764-6000</p><p>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</p><p>Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! </p>

2024 Nissan Altima

73,301 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Altima

PLATINUM AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14407701

2024 Nissan Altima

PLATINUM AWD

Location

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-764-6000

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,998

+ GST

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Used
73,301KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N4BL4FWXRN379968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,301 KM

Vehicle Description

HAIL SALE

The 2024 Nissan Altima Platinum AWD is the top-tier trim of the midsize sedan, featuring a 182-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, and a CVT. It includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Bose premium audio, leather seats, and ProPILOT Assist.
Key Features & Specifications
Performance & Fuel Economy: The 2.5L engine delivers 178 lb-ft of torque. It achieves fuel efficiency of 9.3 L/100km city and 6.7 L/100km highway (8.1 L/100km combined).
Technology: Upgrades to a 12.3-inch HD multi-touch display, built-in GPS, and a 9-speaker Bose Premium Sound System
Safety & Comfort: Comes fully equipped with standard Around View Monitor, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, and heated front seats.

 

Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! 

 CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS
 Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance
 All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!
 Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!

 Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability
 CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
 Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you

 Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
 Call: 403-764-6000

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

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403-764-XXXX

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403-764-6000

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$21,998

+ GST>

Crossroads Motors

403-764-6000

2024 Nissan Altima