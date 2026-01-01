$21,998+ GST
2024 Nissan Altima
PLATINUM AWD
2024 Nissan Altima
PLATINUM AWD
Location
Crossroads Motors
200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-764-6000
Certified
$21,998
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,301 KM
Vehicle Description
HAIL SALE
The 2024 Nissan Altima Platinum AWD is the top-tier trim of the midsize sedan, featuring a 182-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, and a CVT. It includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Bose premium audio, leather seats, and ProPILOT Assist.
Key Features & Specifications
Performance & Fuel Economy: The 2.5L engine delivers 178 lb-ft of torque. It achieves fuel efficiency of 9.3 L/100km city and 6.7 L/100km highway (8.1 L/100km combined).
Technology: Upgrades to a 12.3-inch HD multi-touch display, built-in GPS, and a 9-speaker Bose Premium Sound System
Safety & Comfort: Comes fully equipped with standard Around View Monitor, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, and heated front seats.
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive!
CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS
Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance
All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!
Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!
Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability
CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you
Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
Call: 403-764-6000
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crossroads Motors
Email Crossroads Motors
Crossroads Motors
Call Dealer
403-764-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-764-6000