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2025 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
2025 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2025 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) Ultra-bright machined wheels with bright chrome inserts with Black painted pockets (Requires single rear wheels.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
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403-256-4960