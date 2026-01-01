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Look at this 2025 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 20 (50.8 cm) Ultra-bright machined wheels with bright chrome inserts with Black painted pockets (Requires single rear wheels.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2025 GMC Sierra 3500

21,642 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2025 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

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14529219.826183017?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32568

2025 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
21,642KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT4UWEY4SF306514

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2025 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) Ultra-bright machined wheels with bright chrome inserts with Black painted pockets (Requires single rear wheels.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (470 hp [350.5 kW] @ 2800 rpm 975 lb-ft of torque [1322 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2025 GMC Sierra 3500