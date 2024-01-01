Menu
<p><strong>Beautiful, Single Owner RV! Very Well Maintained!  Fully Inspected!   Maintenance History Provided by Original Owner!</strong></p><p>This one needs to be seen to be appreciated.   This is a single owner, top of the line RV that been cared for and maintained since new.   Rubber Roof Membrane replaced in 2023!</p><p>Features Include: Power Front Landing Gear, Exterior Shower, 10 gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Boat Hitch & Wiring, Roof Rack & Ladder, Power Awning, Propane Quick Connect, Lend Assist Handle, MorRyde Step Above Step, Day/Night Privacy Shades, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Euro Style Chair & Ottoman, Living Room TV, Home Theater System, Ceiling Fan, Ducted Air Conditioning, 8 Cu Ft Refrigerator, Monitor Panel, 3 Burner Range, 100W Solar Panel, 2500W Inverter, Microwave, Central Vac, Queen Island Bed, 4 Piece Bath, Fantastic Fan in Bedroom, </p>

2005 Titanium 29E34RL

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2005 Titanium 29E34RL

2005 Titanium 29E34RL

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2GRFW29T65S057610

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # UT0229
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Length 34'2"
Dry Weight - 8,750 lbs
Fresh Tank 60 gal
Grey Tank 40 gal
Black Tank 35 gal
GVWR 10,802 lbs
Hitch Weight 1,727 lbs

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2005 Titanium 29E34RL