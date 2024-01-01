$19,900+ tax & licensing
2005 Titanium 29E34RL
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Stock # UT0229
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, Single Owner RV! Very Well Maintained! Fully Inspected! Maintenance History Provided by Original Owner!
This one needs to be seen to be appreciated. This is a single owner, top of the line RV that been cared for and maintained since new. Rubber Roof Membrane replaced in 2023!
Features Include: Power Front Landing Gear, Exterior Shower, 10 gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Boat Hitch & Wiring, Roof Rack & Ladder, Power Awning, Propane Quick Connect, Lend Assist Handle, MorRyde Step Above Step, Day/Night Privacy Shades, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Euro Style Chair & Ottoman, Living Room TV, Home Theater System, Ceiling Fan, Ducted Air Conditioning, 8 Cu Ft Refrigerator, Monitor Panel, 3 Burner Range, 100W Solar Panel, 2500W Inverter, Microwave, Central Vac, Queen Island Bed, 4 Piece Bath, Fantastic Fan in Bedroom,
