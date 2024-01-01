2017 Arctic Fox Grande Ronde 29-5T

Menu
<p><strong>Well Maintained Unit!   Fully Inspected!  4 Season!   Holding Tank Heat Pads! Central Vac!</strong></p><p><strong>Standard Features:</strong></p><p>Northwood Built Chassis, Full Weld Thick Wall Aluminum Construction, Corona Treated Fiberglass, High Density Block Foam Insulation, Wide Body Floorplan, Fiberglass Front & Rear Cap, 4 Season Insulation, Heated Holding Tanks, Thermal Pane Windows</p><p>EZ Lube Axles w/ Nev-R Adjust Brakes, Heavy Duty Greaseable Suspension, 16 Aluminum Wheels</p><p>MorRyde Step Above, Slam Latch Doors w/Magnetic Catches, LED Lighting, Phatt Ladder, LPG Quick Connect, Black Water Flush System, Entry Grab Handle & Friction Hinge, Exterior Shower, Winterization and Bypass System, Exterior Speakers, Battery Disconnect, Generator & Satellite Ready</p><p>1.5 CuFt Convection Microwave, 12V Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Daylighter Kitchen Skylight, Lighted Toe Kick, Arctic Fox Clock and Door Mat, Ceiling Fan, 16 Gal Gas/Electric Water Heater, Coleman AC w/Digital Thermostat, 12V LED Awning, TV Antenna, Solid Surface Countertops,  Fantastic Fan, Glass Shower Enclosure, TruRest Mattress w/Ultra Deck Sleep System, USB Charge Ports </p>

Details Description

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

VIN 4N15T2921H0147132

  • Interior Colour Early Autumn
  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Stock # TP23037B
  • Mileage 0

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

