$74,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Arctic Fox Grande Ronde 29-5T
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Early Autumn
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Stock # TP23037B
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Well Maintained Unit! Fully Inspected! 4 Season! Holding Tank Heat Pads! Central Vac!
Standard Features:
Northwood Built Chassis, Full Weld Thick Wall Aluminum Construction, Corona Treated Fiberglass, High Density Block Foam Insulation, Wide Body Floorplan, Fiberglass Front & Rear Cap, 4 Season Insulation, Heated Holding Tanks, Thermal Pane Windows
EZ Lube Axles w/ Nev-R Adjust Brakes, Heavy Duty Greaseable Suspension, 16" Aluminum Wheels
MorRyde Step Above, Slam Latch Doors w/Magnetic Catches, LED Lighting, Phatt Ladder, LPG Quick Connect, Black Water Flush System, Entry Grab Handle & Friction Hinge, Exterior Shower, Winterization and Bypass System, Exterior Speakers, Battery Disconnect, Generator & Satellite Ready
1.5 CuFt Convection Microwave, 12V Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Daylighter Kitchen Skylight, Lighted Toe Kick, Arctic Fox Clock and Door Mat, Ceiling Fan, 16 Gal Gas/Electric Water Heater, Coleman AC w/Digital Thermostat, 12V LED Awning, TV Antenna, Solid Surface Countertops, Fantastic Fan, Glass Shower Enclosure, TruRest Mattress w/Ultra Deck Sleep System, USB Charge Ports
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
