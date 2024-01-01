$34,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Premier 29BHPR
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Great Floorplan! Double Bunks, Centre Island, Opposing Slides, Large Pantry, Power Front Jack, 20' Power Awning, Frameless Windows, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Exterior Shower, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Spare Tire & Rim, Rear BBQ w/ Mount, Second Entry Door, Wide Track Suspension, Exterior Speakers, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD/BT, Leather Tri Fold Sofa, Booth Dinette, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, 3 Burner Range, Range Hood, Monitor Panel, Ducted AC, Sleeps 8+, Four Piece Bath, Queen Island Bed, 30K BTU Furnace
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
