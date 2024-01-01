Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Great Floorplan! Double Bunks, Centre Island, Opposing Slides, Large Pantry, Power Front Jack, 20 Power Awning, Frameless Windows, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Exterior Shower, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Spare Tire & Rim, Rear BBQ w/ Mount, Second Entry Door, Wide Track Suspension, Exterior Speakers, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD/BT, Leather Tri Fold Sofa, Booth Dinette, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, 3 Burner Range, Range Hood, Monitor Panel, Ducted AC, Sleeps 8+, Four Piece Bath, Queen Island Bed, 30K BTU Furnace</p>

2015 Premier 29BHPR

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Premier 29BHPR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Premier 29BHPR

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

  1. 1717258820
  2. 1717258828
  3. 1717258828
  4. 1717258827
  5. 1717258828
  6. 1717258828
  7. 1717258827
  8. 1717258827
  9. 1717258828
  10. 1717258827
  11. 1717258828
  12. 1717258828
  13. 1717258828
  14. 1717259443
Contact Seller
Sale

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 4YDT29B25FD421480

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Great Floorplan! Double Bunks, Centre Island, Opposing Slides, Large Pantry, Power Front Jack, 20' Power Awning, Frameless Windows, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Exterior Shower, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Spare Tire & Rim, Rear BBQ w/ Mount, Second Entry Door, Wide Track Suspension, Exterior Speakers, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD/BT, Leather Tri Fold Sofa, Booth Dinette, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, 3 Burner Range, Range Hood, Monitor Panel, Ducted AC, Sleeps 8+, Four Piece Bath, Queen Island Bed, 30K BTU Furnace

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Length 33' 8"
Dry Weight 6,220 lbs
Hitch Weight 835 lbs
Fresh Tank 43 Gal
Black Tank 30 Gal
Grey Tank 60 Gal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Used 2011 Sprinter 318FLS for sale in Camrose, AB
2011 Sprinter 318FLS 0 $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Flagstaff 832IKBS for sale in Camrose, AB
2016 Flagstaff 832IKBS 0 $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 APEX 288BHS for sale in Camrose, AB
2017 APEX 288BHS 0 $33,900 + tax & lic

Email Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

Contact Seller
2015 Premier 29BHPR