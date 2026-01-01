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2022 Ford F-150
XLT
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$CALL
+ GST
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Used
69,007KM
VIN 1FTFW1E51NKE32742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN716
- Mileage 69,007 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Email Lamb Ford
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Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
$CALL
+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2022 Ford F-150