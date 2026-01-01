Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford F-150

69,007 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14453626

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 14453626
  2. 14453626
  3. 14453626
  4. 14453626
  5. 14453626
  6. 14453626
  7. 14453626
  8. 14453626
  9. 14453626
  10. 14453626
  11. 14453626
  12. 14453626
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
69,007KM
VIN 1FTFW1E51NKE32742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN716
  • Mileage 69,007 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2025 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Camrose, AB
2025 Ford Escape ST-Line 11,758 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 121,451 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 69,007 KM $CALL + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford F-150