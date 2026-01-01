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2022 Lincoln Navigator

121,451 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
14453638

2022 Lincoln Navigator

L Reserve

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
121,451KM
VIN 5LMJJ3LT5NEL02878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ocean Drive Blue
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN712
  • Mileage 121,451 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$CALL

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Lincoln Navigator