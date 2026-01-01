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2022 Lincoln Nautilus

26,689 KM

Details

$41,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle
14405519

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$41,999

+ GST

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Used
26,689KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K93NBL13779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Pearl Met Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Roast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN707
  • Mileage 26,689 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$41,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Lincoln Nautilus