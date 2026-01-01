$44,999+ GST
Make it Yours
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$44,999
+ GST
Actions
Used
33,084KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K94PBL12997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gilded Green
- Interior Colour Ebony Roast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP704
- Mileage 33,084 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
$44,999
+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2023 Lincoln Nautilus