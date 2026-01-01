$51,444+ GST
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$51,444
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FR677A
- Mileage 46,018 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), LONG BOX(6.5), BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, POWER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, MAX TRAI;ER TOW PKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, 136 LITER FUEL TANK, 2KWH PRO-POWER ON-BOARD, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, TAILGATE STEP, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT W/ 12 LCD TOUCHSCREEN, LED LIGHTING. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine offers a compelling combination of power, efficiency, and versatility. This engine is renowned for delivering robust performance with impressive horsepower and torque, making it suitable for both work and recreational activities. The 302A Package enhances the trucks interior with features such as an upgraded infotainment system, premium audio, and additional comfort and convenience options, elevating the overall driving experience. The FX4 Off-Road Package equips the F-150 with off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates, hill descent control, and off-road tires, making it capable of tackling challenging terrains confidently. Additionally, the 2kWh Pro Power Onboard system provides a portable power source, allowing the truck to serve as a mobile generator for tools, camping appliances, or outdoor events, adding significant utility for both worksite and outdoor enthusiasts. Overall, this configuration of the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT balances rugged off-road capability, advanced technology, and practical power generation in a versatile full-size pickup truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
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780-672-2411