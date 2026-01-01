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THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), LONG BOX(6.5), BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, POWER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, MAX TRAI;ER TOW PKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, 136 LITER FUEL TANK, 2KWH PRO-POWER ON-BOARD, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, TAILGATE STEP, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT W/ 12 LCD TOUCHSCREEN, LED LIGHTING. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine offers a compelling combination of power, efficiency, and versatility. This engine is renowned for delivering robust performance with impressive horsepower and torque, making it suitable for both work and recreational activities. The 302A Package enhances the trucks interior with features such as an upgraded infotainment system, premium audio, and additional comfort and convenience options, elevating the overall driving experience. The FX4 Off-Road Package equips the F-150 with off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates, hill descent control, and off-road tires, making it capable of tackling challenging terrains confidently. Additionally, the 2kWh Pro Power Onboard system provides a portable power source, allowing the truck to serve as a mobile generator for tools, camping appliances, or outdoor events, adding significant utility for both worksite and outdoor enthusiasts. Overall, this configuration of the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT balances rugged off-road capability, advanced technology, and practical power generation in a versatile full-size pickup truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford F-150

46,018 KM

Details Description Features

$51,444

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14420382

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$51,444

+ GST

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Used
46,018KM
VIN 1FTFW1E83PFC43385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FR677A
  • Mileage 46,018 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), LONG BOX(6.5), BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, POWER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, MAX TRAI;ER TOW PKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, 136 LITER FUEL TANK, 2KWH PRO-POWER ON-BOARD, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, TAILGATE STEP, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT W/ 12 LCD TOUCHSCREEN, LED LIGHTING. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine offers a compelling combination of power, efficiency, and versatility. This engine is renowned for delivering robust performance with impressive horsepower and torque, making it suitable for both work and recreational activities. The 302A Package enhances the trucks interior with features such as an upgraded infotainment system, premium audio, and additional comfort and convenience options, elevating the overall driving experience. The FX4 Off-Road Package equips the F-150 with off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates, hill descent control, and off-road tires, making it capable of tackling challenging terrains confidently. Additionally, the 2kWh Pro Power Onboard system provides a portable power source, allowing the truck to serve as a mobile generator for tools, camping appliances, or outdoor events, adding significant utility for both worksite and outdoor enthusiasts. Overall, this configuration of the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT balances rugged off-road capability, advanced technology, and practical power generation in a versatile full-size pickup truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

998
44G
302A
UM
FB
18S
43B
472
47R
53C
54Y
55A
63R
63T
693
763
862

Exterior

Tailgate Step
XLT Sport Appearance Package
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Max Trailer Tow Package
360 degree camera
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
6 EXTENDED DARK GREY ACCENT RUNNING BOARD
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNTED STOP LAMP CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

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780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$51,444

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford F-150