Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! Ford Blue Advantage. Rates from 4.69% to 5.24% available. Comes with Blue Plan - additional 6 / 10,000KM Premium Care ESP, SiriusXM 3 Month Activation, Connected Services Trial 90 days, 10,000 Ford Rewards Points, Full tank of Fuel. The 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is a highly capable and versatile full-size pickup truck that combines impressive performance with modern features and a sleek appearance. Equipped with the 303A package, it offers a range of comfort, convenience, and technology enhancements, including an upgraded infotainment system, additional USB ports, and premium interior materials. The XLT Black Appearance Package enhances the trucks aesthetic appeal by adding blacked-out exterior accents, such as black wheels, grille, and trim, giving it a bold and aggressive look. The FX4 Off-Road Package further boosts its capability by including off-road-tuned shocks, skid plates, a terrain management system, and an electronic-locking rear axle, making it well-suited for rugged terrains and challenging conditions. Under the hood, the truck is powered by a 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 hybrid engine, which seamlessly combines a twin-turbocharged gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering robust horsepower and torque while also providing impressive fuel efficiency and the ability to generate and store electrical power. Overall, the 2024 Ford F-150 XLT with these packages and the PowerBoost engine is a well-rounded vehicle designed for both work and leisure, offering advanced technology, rugged off-road capability, and striking aesthetics.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2024 Ford F-150

51,584 KM

Details Description

$53,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14303795

2024 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 14303795
  2. 14303795
  3. 14303795
  4. 14303795
  5. 14303795
  6. 14303795
  7. 14303795
  8. 14303795
  9. 14303795
  10. 14303795
  11. 14303795
  12. 14303795
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$53,999

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
51,584KM
VIN 1FTEW3LP6RFA13778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR686
  • Mileage 51,584 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! Ford Blue Advantage. Rates from 4.69% to 5.24% available. Comes with Blue Plan - additional 6 / 10,000KM Premium Care ESP, SiriusXM 3 Month Activation, Connected Services Trial 90 days, 10,000 Ford Rewards Points, Full tank of Fuel. The 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is a highly capable and versatile full-size pickup truck that combines impressive performance with modern features and a sleek appearance. Equipped with the 303A package, it offers a range of comfort, convenience, and technology enhancements, including an upgraded infotainment system, additional USB ports, and premium interior materials. The XLT Black Appearance Package enhances the trucks aesthetic appeal by adding blacked-out exterior accents, such as black wheels, grille, and trim, giving it a bold and aggressive look. The FX4 Off-Road Package further boosts its capability by including off-road-tuned shocks, skid plates, a terrain management system, and an electronic-locking rear axle, making it well-suited for rugged terrains and challenging conditions. Under the hood, the truck is powered by a 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 hybrid engine, which seamlessly combines a twin-turbocharged gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering robust horsepower and torque while also providing impressive fuel efficiency and the ability to generate and store electrical power. Overall, the 2024 Ford F-150 XLT with these packages and the PowerBoost engine is a well-rounded vehicle designed for both work and leisure, offering advanced technology, rugged off-road capability, and striking aesthetics.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 51,584 KM $53,999 + GST
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Limited for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Limited 123,425 KM $77,918 + GST
Used 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2025 Ford F-150 Lariat 44,093 KM $71,450 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2024 Ford F-150