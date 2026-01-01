$53,999+ GST
2024 Ford F-150
XLT
2024 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$53,999
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFR686
- Mileage 51,584 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! Ford Blue Advantage. Rates from 4.69% to 5.24% available. Comes with Blue Plan - additional 6 / 10,000KM Premium Care ESP, SiriusXM 3 Month Activation, Connected Services Trial 90 days, 10,000 Ford Rewards Points, Full tank of Fuel. The 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is a highly capable and versatile full-size pickup truck that combines impressive performance with modern features and a sleek appearance. Equipped with the 303A package, it offers a range of comfort, convenience, and technology enhancements, including an upgraded infotainment system, additional USB ports, and premium interior materials. The XLT Black Appearance Package enhances the trucks aesthetic appeal by adding blacked-out exterior accents, such as black wheels, grille, and trim, giving it a bold and aggressive look. The FX4 Off-Road Package further boosts its capability by including off-road-tuned shocks, skid plates, a terrain management system, and an electronic-locking rear axle, making it well-suited for rugged terrains and challenging conditions. Under the hood, the truck is powered by a 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 hybrid engine, which seamlessly combines a twin-turbocharged gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering robust horsepower and torque while also providing impressive fuel efficiency and the ability to generate and store electrical power. Overall, the 2024 Ford F-150 XLT with these packages and the PowerBoost engine is a well-rounded vehicle designed for both work and leisure, offering advanced technology, rugged off-road capability, and striking aesthetics.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
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780-672-2411